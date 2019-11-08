Brazilian planemaker Embraer appoints ThyssenKrupp executive as CFO

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Thursday it has appointed ThyssenKrupp executive Antonio Carlos Garcia as chief financial officer.

Garcia replaces Nelson Salgado, who will become vice president for operations, the company said in a securities filing. The appointments are effective January 1, 2020.

Garcia has worked for nine years at ThyssenKrupp, where he is currently CFO of its global unit Forged Technologies in Germany. He previously worked for Semens in Brazil.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; editing by Jane Wardell)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov

Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount

Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only

Coupon code: DIWALI.