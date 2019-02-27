Brazil Senate confirms Roberto Campos Neto as central bank chief

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's Senate on Tuesday approved Roberto Campos Neto as president of the country's central bank.

Campos Neto, a trained economist and a former senior executive at Banco Santander Brasil SA, appeared before the Senate's economics committee earlier in the day to address senators' questions.

(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.