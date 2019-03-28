Brazil second corn crop bolstered by good weather: Reuters poll

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's second corn crop, which is planted after soybeans are harvested, will rise significantly from the previous cycle thanks to beneficial weather, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

According to an average estimate by 10 forecasters, Brazil may harvest 66.22 million tonnes of second-crop corn in the 2018-19 season, or 22.9 percent above 2017-18, when adverse weather conditions slashed yields. The estimate also represents a 1 percent rise from the 65.35 million forecast in a Reuters poll last month.

(Reporting by José Roberto Gomes; writing by Ana Mano, editing by G Crosse)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.