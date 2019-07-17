Brazil president to propose Mercosur-U.S. free trade agreement - spokesman

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro wants to propose a free trade agreement between South America's Mercosur and the United States once he takes the presidency of the bloc during a meeting in Argentina, presidential spokesman Otavio Rego Barros said on Tuesday.

Rego Barros also said the Brazilian Foreign Ministry already has a draft of the request of agreement for the president's son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, to become the Brazilian Ambassador to the United States. Bolsonaro has defended naming his son as ambassador, but the appointment would still need to be approved by the Brazilian Senate.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; writing by Tatiana Bautzer, editing by G Crosse)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.