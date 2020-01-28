Brazil antitrust regulator gives initial approval to Boeing-Embraer deal

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Technical staff at Brazil antitrust regulator Cade on Monday approved Boeing Co's purchase of Embraer SA's commercial aviation division without restrictions, according to a statement on Cade's website.

The deal could still be blocked by a member of Cade's top administrative council and then it would have to be put to a vote by the body.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Editing by Sandra Maler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.