Branson's Virgin Galactic posts quarterly loss of $73 million

By Eric M. Johnson
SEATTLE (Reuters) - Billionaire Richard Branson's space tourism company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc
The fourth-quarter results come as the company is aiming for a first flight later this year with Branson on board, while seeking a new source of revenue in thousands of potential space travellers.
Shares of Virgin rose 1% in after-hours trade after initially falling 5%. Shares had rallied in recent days, driven by investor interest in the first space tourism company to hit public markets.
Virgin Galactic competes with billionaire-backed ventures such as Blue Origin, founded by Amazon.com Inc
Other players including Elon Musk's SpaceX and Boeing Co
The company, which went public last year, reported fourth-quarter revenue of $529,000, and $3.8 million for 2019, the first full year of results.
Virgin was expected to update investors on its progress toward commercial flights and other topics a conference call later on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Tracy Rucinski and Matthew Lewis)
Updated Date: Feb 26, 2020 04:05:41 IST