Future Group's 'Sabse Saste Din' Sale on Republic Day Promises Big Offers & Bigger Savings!

Industrious Indians everywhere will tell you that the value of the rupee is only as far as you can stretch it. We love a good jugaad, offer or savings idea. Come 22nd to 26th January and 350+ Big Bazaar, Big Bazaar Gen Next and HyperCity stores across the country will gear up to break all records with their first mega shopping festival of 2020 - 'Sabse Saste 5 Din'.

In this climate of consumers tightening their belts, and thinking of ways to do more with less money, the timing is perfect! With a tagline that says "Abh Karo Paise Ka Pura Nichod!" Big Bazaar's SSD has bigger and better mega deals, combo offers and discounts on food, fashion, home furnishing, luggage, kitchenware and daily essentials for even the most budget focused and value demanding shopper.

The Back Story

From squeezing the last drop of sour lime juice for that nimbu sharbat and jamming the last scrape of toothpaste from the tube to waiting for the ‘buy one get one free’ before we stock up, everyone waits for that ‘best’ deal. But now that wait has ended! Enter BB’s 'Sabse Saste 5 Din' with some of the best offers of the year all in one place.

Based on simple idea that 'consumption equals development' we say what better way to support your country and get great savings than to rush in and grab some loot at exceptional prices. At the end of the day, everyone wins - manufacturers produce more things coupled with reduced margins for a limited time means that maximum value and benefits are passed on to the customers.

Top Offers To Grab

Customers heading out to shop will find the lowest prices on a wide range of food products.

Get Buy 2 and get 1 free on food and grocery items, revamp your annual wardrobe with a flat 50% discount on cool kurtis (at Rs 299), kids tees (at 149) and stylish men's denims (at Rs399). Take home Kitchen combo sets worth Rs. 13,505 for just Rs.4999 and a Dining combo set for Rs 2999.

But that's not all, even a brand new 43 inch Koryo TV worth Rs. 39,990 is within reach at the rock bottom price of Rs. 14,999. Pack it all up in trolley bags from brands like Aristocrat, Safari, Kamliant, Skybags at 70%, and you'll have so many reasons to keep you smiling through the new year. Besides, you can get an additional 10% discount with your RuPay cards.

The Extra Mile

When the deals are this good, you know the lines will be serpentine. But what if you could beat the system without any cheating? For that, Big Bazaar priority-based Fast Billing feature during the days of the sale is here for the rescue! Go straight to the head of the line if you are a persons with a disability (PWD), are a senior citizen, are pregnant or are a mother shopping with infants in tow.

Besides, if you have less than 10 items in your cart you can skip the queue altogether and try the mobile express counter or some city stores will also provide home delivery to make this a truly memorable shopping experience. Remember, it's the best time to squeeze every last drop of value from every rupee and take home some bags filled with happiness!

Happy Shopping!

