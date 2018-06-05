You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Bourses give nod for Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd's merger with IndusInd Bank, former's scrip surges 1.26 percent

Business IANS Jun 05, 2018 19:09:51 IST

Mumbai: Non-banking finance company (NBFC) Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd (BFIL) on Tuesday said it has received a no-objection from the stock exchanges for its proposed merger with private sector IndusInd Bank.

Representational image. News18

Representational image. News18

BFIL, earlier known as SKS Microfinance, said it received the no-objection certificates from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) earlier this month following the comments received from markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

"The no-objection is based on draft scheme and other documents submitted by the company," BFIL said in a stock exchange filing.

"This is one of the important approvals which would enable the company to file the draft scheme of amalgamation, as approved by the boards of directors of both the entities on October 14, 2017, with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai," it said.

With the announcement coming during market hours, the BFIL stock closed on Tuesday at Rs 1158.35 a share, up Rs 14.45, or by 1.26 percent, over its previous close on the BSE.


Updated Date: Jun 05, 2018 19:09 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores