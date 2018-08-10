You are here:
Bosch's Q1 net profit rises 42% to Rs 431 crore; revenue from operations stands at Rs 3,212.15 crore

New Delhi: Auto components major Bosch Ltd on Friday reported 42.42 percent jump in net profit to Rs 430.98 crore in the first quarter ended 30 June, 2018.

The company had posted net profit of Rs 302.61 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Bosch Ltd said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,212.15 crore. It Rs 2,830.44 crore in the first quarter last fiscal. The two figures are not comparable as revenue from operations after GST implementation in July 2017 is taken as net of GST.

In the first quarter this fiscal, the company said its mobility solutions business sector grew by 20.5 percent, with domestic sales growing by 21.7 percent, while export sales posted 7.4 percent increase.

Representational image. Reuters

Other business verticals, including energy business and power tools, registered 48.9 percent growth, it added.

Bosch Ltd said its total expenses for the period under review stood at Rs 2,677.89 crore as against Rs 2498.16 crore.

Bosch Ltd Managing Director Soumitra Bhattacharya said the company has made progressive contribution – globally and locally in the automotive industry this year.

"We will continue to make considerable upfront investments – in the form of capital expenditure, high spending on R&D, and opening new markets. The remaining financial year will see Bosch making significant innovative additions to the Indian automotive industry," he added.

Stating that the company is transforming into an end-to-end technology and IoT services provider, Bhattacharya said, "With so much potential in our country, we are confident that Bosch Ltd will make positive progress with its connected solutions and integrated mobility offerings".

Shares of Bosch Ltd were trading at Rs 19,492.60 apiece in the mid-day trade, up 1.95 percent from the previous close on BSE.


