Bombardier names Danny Di Perna as aerospace COO

(Reuters) - Bombardier Inc on Wednesday appointed Danny Di Perna as its aerospace unit's chief operating officer.

Di Perna, who most recently was vice-president of global sourcing at GE Power, will report to Chief Executive Officer Alain Bellemare, Bombardier said.

The announcement comes at a time when Bombardier is in the middle of a five-year turnaround plan through 2020, after investments in its CSeries jetliner led to a cash crunch in 2015.

The company sold a majority stake in its money-losing C Series flagship commercial jet to Europe's Airbus late last year in order to boost sales and reduce costs.

In his new role, starting on Sept. 15, Di Perna will be leading the Canadian company's aerospace engineering business and monitoring its aerostructures and engineering services business.

(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

