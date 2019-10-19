BOJ Kuroda: No talk at G20 of central banks issuing digital currencies

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday there was no talk among Group of 20 finance leaders on the possibility of central banks issuing digital currencies, as part of efforts to enhance cross-border settlement services.

"There's a need to make cross-border payments and settlement more efficient. But for now, it's only about how to make private-sector settlement more efficient," Kuroda told a news conference after attending the G20 finance leaders' meeting.

"There weren't discussions about central banks issuing digital currencies," he said, adding the BOJ, too, had no immediate plans to consider issuing digital currencies.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Sandra Maler)

