BOJ Kuroda calls for better use of 'flexible' price target framework

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday that central banks should continue examining how best to manage inflation expectations within a "flexible" inflation-targeting framework.

"Japan's experience shows that it is difficult to re-anchor long-term inflation expectations," Kuroda said.

"That suggests the importance of maintaining well-anchored inflation expectations," he told a speech at an academic conference hosted by the BOJ.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

