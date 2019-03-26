BOJ debated feasibility of more easing at March meeting: summary

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan policymakers debated the feasibility of ramping up monetary stimulus at their rate review this month as heightening overseas risks weighed on the country's fragile economy, a summary of opinions of the meeting showed on Tuesday.

"In the current situation where downside risks are materialising, the BOJ should be prepared to make policy responses," one of the central bank's nine board members was quoted as saying.

"If there are concerns that the inflation momentum will be lost, the BOJ should ease policy decisively," the member said.

At the March meeting, the BOJ kept monetary policy steady but downgraded its view on exports and output in a nod to the impact of slowing global growth.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

