(Reuters) - Boeing Co's former Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg is not entitled to and did not receive any severance or separation payments in connection with his retirement, the U.S. planemaker said in a regulator filing on Friday. (http://bit.ly/36GcTq4)

