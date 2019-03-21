Boeing wins $4 billion U.S. defence contract for Navy F/A-18 jets: Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co was awarded a $4 billion contract for advance purchase of materials to produce 78 F/A 18 aircraft for the U.S. Navy, the Pentagon said on Wednesday. Work is expected to be completed in April 2024, it said.
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Beech)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Updated Date: Mar 21, 2019 03:05:33 IST