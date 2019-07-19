Boeing takes $4.9 billion charge related to 737 MAX

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Boeing said on Thursday it would take an after-tax charge of $4.9 billion in the second quarter related to estimated disruptions from the grounding of its 737 MAX after two deadly crashes.

The charge will result in a $5.6 billion reduction in revenue and pre-tax earnings in the second quarter, the world's largest planemaker said in a statement.

Chicago-based Boeing is set to release financial results next week.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Susan Thomas)

