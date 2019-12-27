Boeing senior adviser Michael Luttig to retire

(Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Thursday Michael Luttig, who was appointed senior adviser to the planemaker's board amid the 737 MAX crisis in May, will retire at the end of the year.

The company had named Luttig, who has served as general counsel since joining the company in 2006, to the position of counsellor and senior adviser to former Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg and to Boeing's board. (https://reut.rs/3778A6U)

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

