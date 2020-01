(Reuters) - Boeing Co has secured more than $12 billion (9.1 billion pounds) in financing from more than a dozen banks, CNBC reported https://www.cnbc.com/2020/01/27/boeing-secures-more-than-12-billion-in-financing-to-help-weather-737-max-crisis.html on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The U.S. planemaker could not be immediately reached by Reuters for comment.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.