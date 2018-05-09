Boeing says will consult with U.S. on 'next steps' after Iran announcement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co
"As we have throughout this process, we’ll continue to follow the U.S. government’s lead," said Boeing spokesman Gordon Johndroe. Boeing chief executive Dennis Muilenburg said last month the airplane manufacturer has no Iranian deliveries scheduled this year. He said Boeing's 777 production plan "is not dependent on the Iranian orders." Muilenburg is set to address the Economic Club of Washington on Wednesday.
