Boeing says will consult with U.S. on 'next steps' after Iran announcement

Business Reuters May 09, 2018 01:05:22 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Tuesday it will consult with the U.S. government on the "next steps" following President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from a 2015 international agreement designed to deny Iran the ability to build nuclear weapons.

"As we have throughout this process, we’ll continue to follow the U.S. government’s lead," said Boeing spokesman Gordon Johndroe. Boeing chief executive Dennis Muilenburg said last month the airplane manufacturer has no Iranian deliveries scheduled this year. He said Boeing's 777 production plan "is not dependent on the Iranian orders." Muilenburg is set to address the Economic Club of Washington on Wednesday.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 09, 2018 01:05 AM

