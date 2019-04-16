Boeing says pilots to play pivotal role winning back public trust in MAX

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Boeing Co has started brainstorming with its airline customers over ways to win back public trust in the 737 MAX brand, with pilots expected to play a pivotal role in the process, an executive told Reuters on Monday.

"Pilots' confidence in the aircraft will lead passengers and crew to have greater confidence in the aircraft," said Gordon Johndroe, vice president for communications at Boeing.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Tom Brown)

