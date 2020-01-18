You are here:
Boeing says it is addressing new 737 MAX software issue discovered in technical review

Business Reuters Jan 18, 2020 02:05:48 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Friday it is addressing a new software issue discovered during a technical review of the proposed update to the grounded Boeing 737 MAX in Iowa last weekend.

"We are making necessary updates," Boeing said. Officials said the issue relates to a software power-up monitoring function that verifies some system monitors are operating correctly. One of the monitors was not being initiated correctly, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately comment.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)

