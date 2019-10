Boeing replaces top commercial airplanes executive

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing's top commercial airplanes executive Kevin McAllister is leaving the company as the planemaker continues to grapple with the fallout from two fatal crashes of its 737 MAX, the company said on Tuesday.

Boeing named company executive Stan Deal to succeed McAllister effective immediately. The move follows Boeing coming under harsh criticism for failing to turn over instant messages from a former pilot to the Federal Aviation Administration for months.

Deal joined Boeing in 1986 and previously was president and chief executive officer of Boeing Global Services. Boeing is still working to win approval to unground the 737 MAX after the crashes that killed 346 people.

