Boeing gives recommendations to U.S. FAA on 737 MAX wiring concerns - sources

SEATTLE/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co has provided preliminary recommendations to the U.S. FAA to address concerns over wiring bundles on its grounded 737 MAX jetliner, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The U.S. planemaker and the Federal Aviation Administration said last month they were reviewing a wiring issue that could potentially cause a short circuit on the grounded 737 MAX.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

