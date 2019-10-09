Boeing gets first 737 MAX order in months; deliveries halve

(Reuters) - Boeing Co
Regulators grounded the 737 MAX worldwide following a second fatal crash in March that killed all 157 people on board an Ethiopian Airlines plane, and is fighting to get the jet back in service later this year.
It said on Tuesday that an unidentified business jet customer had ordered one 737 MAX jet, with monthly data suggesting it was converted to the MAX from another variant.
Boeing also reported four apparent order conversions in favour of the MAX in April but a major tentative deal for 200 of the jets from British Airways owner IAG
Boeing's net order tally, including cancellations, was a negative 84 for the first nine months of 2019, also hit by the bankruptcy of India's Jet Airways
European rival Airbus
Boeing deliveries fell 47% to 302 aircraft in the first nine months of 2019. Deliveries totalled 26 aircraft in September, down from 87 a year earlier.
Prior to the MAX grounding, Boeing, which delivered 806 aircraft in 2018, was targeting 900 aircraft deliveries this year.
(The story corrects paragraphs 1, 3, 4 to show that the latest order had been preceded by 4 similar orders in April.)
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Updated Date: Oct 09, 2019 06:05:31 IST