Associate Partner

You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Boeing executive in charge of commercial airplanes to leave - source

Business Reuters Oct 23, 2019 01:06:44 IST

Boeing executive in charge of commercial airplanes to leave - source

(Reuters) - Boeing Co's head of commercial airplanes is expected to leave the company as it grapples with a crisis in the wake of two deadly 737 MAX crashes, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 23, 2019 01:06:44 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores