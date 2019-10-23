Boeing executive in charge of commercial airplanes to leave - source

(Reuters) - Boeing Co's head of commercial airplanes is expected to leave the company as it grapples with a crisis in the wake of two deadly 737 MAX crashes, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .