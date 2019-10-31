Boeing CEO Muilenburg says he has not offered to resign

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing
"I am responsible. These two accidents happened on my watch. I feel responsible to see this through," said Muilenburg, who was stripped of his title as board chairman earlier this month, also rebuffed suggestions that he take a pay cut after he received $23 million (£18 million) in compensation last year, saying his focus was "not on the money." Representative Paul Mitchell, a Republican, a former CEO of a small company, told Muilenburg that he would have submitted his resignation under these circumstances "because I am responsible."
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.
Updated Date: Oct 31, 2019 00:06:35 IST