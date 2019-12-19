BoE says third-party supplier misused bank's audio feed

(Reuters) - Bank of England said on Wednesday that a third-party supplier accessed the audio feed of some of its press conferences without consent.
The third-party supplier, whom Bank of England did not name, had been misusing the audio feed since earlier this year, the bank said in a statement.
"This wholly unacceptable use of the audio feed was without the Bank's knowledge or consent, and is being investigated further," it added.
(Reporting by Akshay Balan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Dec 19, 2019 07:06:20 IST