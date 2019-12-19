BoE says third-party supplier misused bank's audio feed

(Reuters) - Bank of England said on Wednesday that a third-party supplier accessed the audio feed of some of its press conferences without consent.

The third-party supplier, whom Bank of England did not name, had been misusing the audio feed since earlier this year, the bank said in a statement.

"This wholly unacceptable use of the audio feed was without the Bank's knowledge or consent, and is being investigated further," it added.

(Reporting by Akshay Balan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

