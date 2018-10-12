Blackstone close to 800 million pound deal to buy British live events business NEC Group - Sky News

(Reuters) - Blackstone Group is nearing a deal to buy British live events business NEC Group, and has agreed to pay just over 800 million pounds ($1.06 billion) for the business, Sky News reported on Thursday.

Blackstone could strike a deal for the Birmingham-based group as soon as Friday, Sky News reported. NEC owns Birmingham's National Exhibition Centre, Britain's largest exhibition venue.

Blackstone declined to comment. NEC Group did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)

