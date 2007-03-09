Integrated Research has launched PROGNOSIS IP Telephony Manager 9.0, the company’s first management solution that supports Avaya IP communications technology and multi-vendor environments where Avaya and Cisco Unified CallManager systems co-exist.

PROGNOSIS IP Telephony Manager 9.0 provides real-time monitoring and management in areas such as voice quality, device status and utilization, and device performance and fault notification for homogenous Avaya environments.

Using the PROGNOSIS IP Telephony Manager 9.0 for a mixed Avaya-Cisco environment also provides operations staff a unified view across all their IP telephony environments, eliminating the need to procure and maintain multiple IP telephony management tools, and reducing the time and expense involved in training staff to use differing solutions.

"To manage an IP communications environment effectively, enterprises need a specialized solution that addresses IP telephony as a real-time, end-to-end application," said Nathan Brumby, general manager, voice over IP (VoIP) and IP telephony products, Integrated Research. "This is particularly true in Avaya-based converged networks given the longevity of Avaya and its predecessor companies in enterprise communications."