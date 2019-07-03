Birla group patriarch and industrialist BK Birla passes away in Mumbai at 98

Mumbai: Industrialist Basant Kumar Birla (B K Birla), the grandfather of Kumar Mangalam Birla, died in the financial capital on Wednesday, sources said. He was 98.

Birla was the chairman of Century Textiles and Industries, and had been active in business since the age of 15.

He was instrumental in a slew of business initiatives, starting with his stint as the chairman of Kesoram Industries, they said.

Specifically, he tapped into opportunities in sectors like cotton, viscose, polyester and nylon yarns, refractory, paper, shipping, tyrecord, transparent paper, spun pipe, cement, tea, coffee, cardamom, chemicals, plywood, MDF Board, according to a profile available online.

Kumar Mangalam Birla's father Aditya Vikram Birla, who died in 1995, was his only son.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.