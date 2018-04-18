Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw makes it to ‘Medicine Maker Power List’ for fourth consecutive year

Bengaluru: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson and MD of Biocon, topped the ‘Medicine Maker Power List’ 2018, in the business captains category, according to a company statement.

The list, an index of the top 100 most inspirational professionals in the pharmaceutical industry, ranked Joseph Jimenez, formerly of Novartis, and Raman Singh of MundiPharma behind Mazumdar-Shaw.

Mazumdar-Shaw has been recognised for her contribution to the world of medicine as an entrepreneur and business leader. She has figured among the top 10 in the ‘Medicine Maker Power List’ for the fourth consecutive year, since 2015.

Mazumdar-Shaw said, "I am honoured to be on the ‘Medicine Maker Power List’ alongside some pioneering scientists, extraordinary entrepreneurs and CEOs, thought leaders, regulators and change agents. I believe with all my heart that the healthcare industry has a humanitarian responsibility to provide affordable access to essential medicines for patients who need them, through the power of innovation.

"At my company, Biocon, our research programs are aimed at transforming the treatment paradigms for chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer and immune disorders. We are working to develop affordable biological drugs that can benefit a billion patients around the world.”

The list is put together based on nominations from readers of The Medicine Maker and an expert panel.