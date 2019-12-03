Biocon shares gain nearly 5% after launch of Ogivri in US market

New Delhi: Shares of Biocon Ltd on Tuesday gained nearly 5% in early trade after the company along with its partner Mylan announced the launch of biosimilar Ogivri in the US market.

The stock was trading 1.28 percent up at Rs 289.60 on the BSE. During early market hours, the stock went up by 4.80 percent to Rs 299.70.

On the NSE, the scrip was up by 1.56 percent to Rs 290.25. It gained as much as 4.61 percent to touch a high of Rs 299 in early trade.

Biotechnology major Biocon and drug firm Mylan NV on Monday announced the launch of biosimilar Ogivri, used for treatment of certain breast and gastric cancers, in the US market.

"The US launch of Ogivri, the biosimilar trastuzumab co-developed by Biocon Biologics and Mylan, marks a significant milestone in our biosimilars journey," Biocon Biologics CEO Christiane Hamacher said.

