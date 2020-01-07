Biocon appoints MB Chinappa as CFO of Biocon Biologics; to be part of company's executive leadership team

New Delhi: Biotechnology major Biocon on Monday said it has appointed MB Chinappa as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of its subsidiary Biocon Biologics India Ltd.

Biocon Biologics appoints MB Chinappa as Chief Financial Officer pic.twitter.com/2c6SQMQwxS — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) January 6, 2020

Chinappa joins Biocon Biologics from Biocon's subsidiary company Syngene International Ltd, where he was President (Finance) and CFO since 2008, the company said in a filing to the BSE.

He will be a part of the executive leadership team of the company and will enable Biocon Biologics' journey towards becoming a global leader in biologics, it added.

"Chinappa has proven leadership skills and has played a key role in the value creation story of Biocon and Syngene in the past 20 years. I am sure with his expertise we will build immense value for Biocon Biologics as we progress towards transforming millions of patient lives across the globe," Biocon Biologics CEO Christiane Hamacher said.

Chinappa is a chartered accountant by qualification with over 28 years of experience in corporate finance, planning, treasury, taxation, risk management and assurance.

Prior to joining the Biocon Group in 1999, he worked at ITC Ltd for 7 years.

