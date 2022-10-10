An online platform has been approved by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) where all kinds of insurance products will be sold.

The digital platform will be tentatively called “Bima Sugam”. It will allow everyone to purchase policies directly from the insurance companies of their choice. There is going to be an E-BIMA or E-IA account for policyholders in demat format under Bima Sugam.

It will provide more security to buyers as there is no tension in storing any physical documents. Policyholders will benefit from reduced commissions because companies would be directly selling policies on the platform. Apart from buying insurance and settling claims, the portal will also give policyholders the option to port their agent or policy.

Details of the insurance marketplace:

Instead of going to multiple insurers’ websites or aggregator portals, people can log on to this regulator-approved platform to purchase policies online. Bima Sugam is going to be a one-stop platform for all insurance requirements, such as health, life and general insurance. Insurers will need to convert existing policies into demat form within a year after regulations come into effect. The entire cost for fresh and existing policyholders will be borne by the insurers.

Bima Sugam is going to be accessible by insurers, agents, intermediaries, and customers. The exchange will be monitored by IRDAI. The key stakeholders in Bima Sugam are going to be Life Insurance Council (30 percent), General Insurance Council at (30 percent), Online PSBs (35 percent) and Brokers Association (5 percent).

Bima Sugam will create a way for the new start-ups who are adopting a Sandbox approach in terms of unique offerings like OPD covers. Rakesh Goyal, Director, Probus Insurance Brokers told Moneycontrol that this move can be a game-changer moment for the insurance industry.

Bima Sugam shall have linkages with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL), the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and more.

