Big trade differences remain ahead of Trump's India trip - U.S. official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to India is not expected to result in an announcement of a deal to restore India's U.S. trade preferences because the concerns that led to their suspension have not been resolved, a senior Trump administration official said on Friday.

Trade talks between the world's two largest democracies will continue, but new Indian tariff proposals have made them more difficult, the official told a conference call ahead of Trump's Feb. 24-25 visit.

"We do want to make sure that we get this balance right. We want to address a lot of concerns and we're not quite there yet," the official said, adding that Trump will likely discuss these concerns with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

