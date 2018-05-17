You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Bhushan Steel employees to get new lease of life as Tata Steel promises to retain all 5000 workers as part of resolution plan

Business FP Staff May 17, 2018 16:17:48 IST

The Tatas' acquisition of Bhushan Steel will provide a new lease of life to 5,000 employees working at mills owned by the stressed company. Tata Steel has stated that it will not sack Bhushan employees if and when the proposed acquisition goes through, according to a media report.

That apart, Tata also wants to produce more steel at the three Bhushan units.

TV Narendran, Managing Director, Tata Steel, according to The Economic Times, said the company is planning to take Bhushan Steel's production to 4-4.5 million tonnes (MT). At present, the target's factories make around 3-3.5 MT of steel.

Meanwhile, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) will, next week,  hear Bhushan Steel promotor Neeraj Singal's plea against the acquisition of the company by Tata Steel.

Representational image. Reuters.

Representational image. Reuters.

Singal has sought a stay on the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order approving Tata Steel's bid for debt-ridden Bhushan Steel under the corporate insolvency resolution process.

On Wednesday, Tata Steel said that any delay in the acquisition of debt-ridden Bhushan Steel may lead to governance issues as the latter has a running plant.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday approved Tata Steel's bid for Bhushan Steel.

"In the short term, I think the delay in the process (acquisition) is a concern. We worry about the governance issues since Bhushan Steel is a running plant," Tata Steel ED and CFO  Koushik Chatterjee said.

The committee of creditors (CoC) has approved Tata Steel's offer, which reportedly includes an infusion of Rs 35,000 crore along with a 12.27 percent equity in Bhushan Steel.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: May 17, 2018 16:17 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores