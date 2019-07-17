BHP fourth-quarter iron ore output down 1 percent

(Reuters) - BHP Group Ltd , the world's biggest miner, reported a 1% drop in fourth-quarter iron ore production on Wednesday, hurt by a tropical cyclone in Western Australia that disrupted production and exports.

The Anglo-Australian miner's iron ore output fell to 71 million tonnes during the three months ended June 30, compared with 72 million tonnes a year earlier. The figure was lower than a UBS estimate of 72.6 million tonnes. Source Text https://www.asx.com.au/asx/statistics/displayAnnouncement.do?display=pdf&idsId=02123829

BHP forecast fiscal 2020 iron ore production at 273 million to 286 million tonnes.

(Reporting By Ambar Warrick and Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

