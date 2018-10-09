You are here:
BHEL bags orders worth Rs 2,900 cr from NTPC for supply of emission control equipments

Press Trust of India Oct 09, 2018

New Delhi: State-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) on Tuesday said it has bagged four orders valued at about Rs 2,900 crore for supply of emission control equipments from NTPC.

Representational image. Reuters.

These orders involve supply and installation of flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) systems for control of (Sulphur Oxides (SOx) emissions at NTPC's North Karanpura, Mauda Stage-I, Barh Stage-I and Stage-II power projects, BHEL said in a BSE filing.

Overall, BHEL has contracted FGD orders for 32 units from various customers till date, it added.

Shares of BHEL were trading 0.29 percent lower at Rs 69.25 apiece on BSE.


Updated Date: Oct 09, 2018

