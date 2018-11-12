Bharti Airtel's managing director Gopal Vittal elected to the board of global industry body GSMA

New Delhi: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel Managing Director and CEO Gopal Vittal has been elected to the board of global industry body GSMA for 2019-2020, the company said on Monday.

"Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel has been elected to the board of GSMA for the 2019-2020 term," Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

Vittal will join 25 other distinguished leaders from across the world to provide strategic guidance and roadmap to the organisation, which represents more than 750 mobile operators from across the world, it said.

Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal is serving as the chairman of the GSMA board and his two-year tenure will come to an end by this year-end.

Mittal has served as a board member of GSMA between 2005 and 2008.

"I feel privileged to have been given the opportunity to serve the world's premier mobile association. I look forward to working with the GSMA board members to put out the industry's growth vision in an increasingly digitally integrated world," Vittal said.

The GSMA also represents over 350 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and internet companies, as well as organisations in adjacent industry sectors.

Last month, GSMA opened its regional office India which was inaugurated by telecom minister Manoj Sinha on 25 November.