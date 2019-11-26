Bharti Airtel shares fall over 4% after ICRA downgrades company's long-term rating; m-cap down by Rs 10,000 cr

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel shares fell over 4 percent on Tuesday after ICRA downgraded the company's long-term rating due to higher provisioning in its latest quarterly results following the Supreme Court judgement on AGR and spectrum charges.

In the morning session, shares of the company opened at Rs 444.35 and fell 4.71 percent to intra-day low of Rs 430. The stock settled 4.34 percent down at Rs 431.70 on the BSE.

#JustIn | ICRA downgrades Bharti Airtel’s long-term rating to AA- & reaffirms short-term rating to A1+ pic.twitter.com/3qUfMDWpVJ — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) November 25, 2019

On the NSE, the scrip slumped 4.03 percent to Rs 433.20. During the day, it lost 4.76 percent to hit a low of 429.90.

On the BSE, 10.57 lakh shares were traded and the NSE saw a trade of two crore shares of the company.

The company's market capitalisation declined by around Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 2.21 lakh crore.

"There has been a revision in the long-term ratings of the Company from [ICRA]AA to [ICRA]AA- by ICRA Ltd," Bharti Airtel said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

ICRA on Monday downgraded the company's long-term rating to AA-, while reaffirming the short-term rating at A1+.

"The revision in the long-term rating factors in the recognition of higher than anticipated provision pertaining to the Supreme Court judgement on dues payable towards licence fees on adjusted gross revenues (AGR) as well as spectrum usage charge in the latest quarterly results," the ratings agency said.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.