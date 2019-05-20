Better implementation of reforms by next govt essential to ensure job creation: Former RBI governor Bimal Jalan

New Delhi: The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a number of reforms but more needs to be done by the next government on the implementation front to ensure job creation, said former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Bimal Jalan.

The government, Jalan said, should also take up administrative reforms that are complicated but essential for the implementation of government policies.

"By and large, in terms of economic reforms, a number of steps have been taken (by the Modi government)," Jalan said.

"...everybody agrees that job creation is relatively low. The question is why, it could be partly because of slow implementation of economic reforms," he has told PTI.

While the votes would be counted on 23 May, most exit polls predicted a return of the Modi government with some of them giving the BJP-led ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) well above 300 seats out of the 542 on which polls were held.

Over 8,000 candidates were in the fray.

On asked what economic reforms need to be taken by the next government, Jalan said the next government should implement policies that are already announced.

"Moreover, equally important is the administrative reforms, at the moment, the administrative structure is highly complicated, and for anything you want to do, you probably require 15-16 approval by the central government.

"So, the role of the Central government in the policy-making is important but in the implementation, the state governments should be given more power," Jalan, who was a member of the Rajya Sabha from 2003 to 2009, said.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.