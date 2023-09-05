Best Psychics Online 2023: Get Expert Guidance You Can Trust

The world around us is changing faster than ever before.



In the past, people consulted with clergy, lawyers, or psychiatrists to explain the vicissitudes of fate.

In the digital world, psychics have become the new fountain of advice. That’s because to keep pace nowadays, thinking outside the box is necessary.

If you’re ready for a new point of view on your problems, we’ve reviewed some of the best psychics online to show the way. Find out why Purple Garden tops our list and discover more incredible psychic platforms.

Where To Find the Best Psychics

First Look

Artists know about negative space, techs know about digital space, and psychics know about paranormal space.

Therefore, if you have a problem that seems like you’re not only wrestling with yourself and circumstances but with something subtler and deeper, maybe you need a psychic.

Coincidentally, we know exactly where the best psychics are levitating. Learn more about our top pick, Purple Garden, and discover more incredible options.

Purple Garden – Best Psychics Overall

Pros

1,000+ psychics

Customer voted most accurate readings

Bilingual English/Spanish

A wide selection of readings

Transcripts for text and voice readings

Cons

Different prices for video, phone, and chat readings

Site Overview

Purple Garden is about choice.

For example, their customers have chosen them as the best psychics for giving the most accurate readings online.

Plus, there are 1,000+ online psychics, Spanish or English, and a full selection of subjects and types of readings.

Features

Starting with an excellent search filter, finding the best psychics on Purple Garden is like shopping in your favorite store.

The controls let you choose your subject, preferred format, price point, and the number of reviews you’d like to see about a reader.

After that, each Purple Garden psychic profile contains a wealth of info. Things like detailed customer reviews (both positive & negative) will make you aware of each reader’s relative strengths and weaknesses.

Once you sign up, there’s a $10 matching credit for all new customers. That way, your first reading with any of their best psychics will be enlightening and affordable.

Gifted Psychics

Sabrina Astralpalm is a tarot reader specializing in spirit guides. She has over 1,800 positive reviews on Purple Garden.

Keys of Auset is an oracle reader who specializes in dream interpretation. She has over 4,000 positive reviews on Purple Garden.

Final Verdict

Purple Garden’s customers have voted the site’s 1,000+ readers the best online psychics for accuracy.

Add a $10 matching credit, plenty of reading types, and a bilingual platform, and Purple Garden is definitely worth considering.

2. Kasamba – Best Online Psychics for Love Questions

Pros

3 minutes free and 50% off

Best Match Guarantee

Satisfaction Guarantee up to $50

Over 20 years online

Best online psychics for love

Cons

Email readings take 24 hours.

Site Overview

For 20 years, Kasamba has been known for having the best online psychics for love.

From finding new love to surviving a breakup, Kasamba has the most sensitive psychics and compassionate new customer deals.

Features

Kasamba’s Best Match Guarantee allows you 3 free chat minutes with the first 3 psychics you try.

That means you’ll have a chance to test out a few of their best psychics until you find the right one for you.

Once you choose, you’ll get 3 minutes free and 50% off.

Plus, there’s a Satisfaction Guarantee that covers up to $50 worth of time if you’re dissatisfied with your reading for any reason.

Gifted Psychics

Supernatural Love Psychic is a clairvoyant medium using spirit energy to help you sort out your love woes. He has over 5,300 customer reviews.

Love Psychic Indi is a clairvoyant specializing in all matters of love. He has over 21,000 reviews on Kasamba, and a lot of them include hearts.

Final Verdict

Beginning with the Best Match Guarantee and continuing with 3 minutes free and 50% off, Kasamba is there for you from the jump.

Plus, if their best psychics can’t make you feel any more loved from the trying, the Satisfaction Guarantee will help.

3. Psychic Source – Best Psychics for Spiritual Readings

Pros

The oldest psychic reading site

$1 per minute introductory packages

Phone, chat, and video readings available

“Find a Psychic” search filter

The best online psychics for spiritual readings

Cons

Discounts only for new customers

Site Overview

For over 30 years, seekers have visited Psychic Source for enlightening spiritual readings.

If you’re experiencing an unexplainable alienation and want to reconnect to your best self, Psychic Source has some of the best psychics to help you find that place.

Features

Besides spiritual readings, Psychic Source has the best psychics for anything else that may be bothering you. Whether you want career, family, love, or more advice, Psychic Source will provide the best psychics to soothe your mind.

The interactive “Find a Psychic” filter, in turn, will help you connect with the best psychics quickly.

In addition, there are also some fantastic discount deals. For example, 3 minutes free with your first reading and 3 excellent $1 per minute packages for 10, 20, and 30 minutes.

Gifted Psychics

Liz is a clairvoyant who understands and inspires. She specializes in love relationships and family and has over 47,000 readings on Psychic Source.

Willow is an intuitive empath who is both direct and compassionate. She specializes in spiritual connections and has done over 32,000 readings.

Final Verdict

With a tradition lasting over a generation, Psychic Source has a legacy that’s all about enlightenment and healing.

They also have a refined search engine, some of the best psychics, and thrifty $1 per minute deals to get you started on the path to a better you.

4. AskNow – Best Online Psychics for Tarot Readings

Pros

5 free master minutes

Best $1 per minute deals

Over 17 years online

1 free email question with a live psychic

Best psychics for tarot readings

Cons

Satisfaction Guarantee only refunds 5 minutes

Site Overview

The first thing that comes to mind about AskNow is that they have the best psychics for Tarot.

Another thing is that they have a challenging screening process for all their advisors.

Features

With top-rated, elite, and master psychics, AskNow has the best psychics available for every budget.

After you’ve decided which of their best psychics you can afford, a pair of $1 per minute deals will also be available that will add as much as 30 or 40 minutes to your reading.

Once you sign up for any of these deals, you’re eligible for even more first-time customer promotions.

The first is 5 Free minutes with a Master Psychic (their best and most expensive) and 1 free email question with a live psychic.

AskNow also has a mobile app so you can contact your favorite readers whenever the spirit moves you.

Gifted Psychics

Psychic Guide Selena is a tarot expert specializing in soulmate connections. She has done over 47,000 readings on AskNow.

Psychic Virgo99 is a tarot reader specializing in love and relationships. She has done over 37,000 readings on AskNow.

Final Verdict

If you love tarot readings, AskNow has some of the best psychics working with the cards online.

There are lengthy $1 per minute deals, 5 free minutes, and 1 free email question with a live psychic to help facilitate your tarot jones.

5. Keen – Largest Network of Psychics Online

Pros

3 minutes free

10 minutes for $1.99

Dependable mobile app

“Readings 101” to help you prepare.

The largest network of online psychics

Cons

Satisfaction Guarantee doesn’t apply to promotions.

Site Overview

While Keen doesn’t have as many psychics as there are problems in the world, they have over 1,700 of the best psychics at your disposal.

Of course, they also have a large variety of readings as well. For instance, four types of Astrology readings are available (Western, Vedic, Chinese, and Mayan).

Features

Since there’s close to a regiment of the best online psychics at Keen, it would make sense that they also have a great phone app to keep you in touch.

To get you started, the “Get Matched” filter will help you sort through the best psychics to find your match.

Keen then gives you 3 minutes free to start and another 10 minutes for only $1.99.

Besides having some of the best psychics, Keen has free features like “Readings 101” in the articles section, which has everything you need to know to prepare for a reading.

Gifted Psychics

Psychic Milou is a clairvoyant specializing in life questions. He has over 15,000 readings, with an average customer rating of 4.9/5.

Leslie Hale is an astrologer who specializes in life predictions. She has done over 37,000 readings and has more than 11,000 reviews.

Final Verdict

Besides having more of the best psychics than any other site, Keen also has savings and variety.

For example, 3 minutes free and 10 minutes for $1.99, plus a phone app to keep you psychically connected 24/7.

6. Oranum – Best Psychics for Video Readings

Pros

$9.99 free credit

Free live chat room

All advisors are available on video

Weekly voting for psychics

Oranum Blog

Cons

Confusing “Coins” payment system.

Site Overview

Oranum is known for pioneering video readings and has some of the best online psychics.

Combine that with a free $9.99 credit just for signing up, and there’s no reason not to give Oranum’s best psychics a shot.

Features

The main stage at Oranum is undoubtedly the free live chat room. There, you can take a free spin with as many of their best psychics as you like to the tune of 1 free chat question.

There’s also weekly customer voting for Oranum’s best psychics, which means you’ll always know who’s hot when you visit the site.

When it comes to pricing, there’s a $9.99 free credit when you sign up, and standard prices start as low as $0.99 per minute to talk with the best psychics.

Once your reading is done, many of the readers also offer free video tutorials on various spiritual topics.

Gifted Psychics

OraPredictar is a clairvoyant specializing in love and family. She’s also the current leader in the voting for oranum’s top expert.

DancingLight is a pure psychic who works with her angels and spirit guides to help answer your questions. She’s number 2 in the vote to be Oranum’s top psychic.

Final Verdict

Oranum not only has some of the best online psychics, but you can also test them out for free in the live chat room.

Add a free $9.99 credit for signing up, and Oranum is one of the more economical ways to meet many of the best online psychics.

7. Mysticsense – Best Online Psychics for LGBTQ Readings

Pros

5 minutes free

Lowest everyday prices

Satisfaction Guarantee

Best psychics for LGBTQ issues

Readings via chat, phone, and video.

Cons

Some advisors only do chat readings

Site Overview

In only 3 years, Mysticsense has amassed over 700 of the best online psychics on their way to being one of the hottest new psychic sites.

One thing setting them apart is their unique niche for LGBTQ readings.

Features

In these tough financial times, it’s good to know that Mysticsense offers the lowest everyday prices of any site. We were surprised that many of their best psychics only charge between $0.99 and $3.99 per minute.

Plus, when you register an account and pay a small $10 deposit, the first 5 minutes of your first reading with any of their best psychics is free.

Even though many of their best psychics work without tools, Mysticsense also has plenty of readers who use tools like Numerology, Tarot, and more to answer your questions.

There are also free daily and weekly horoscopes via email if you’re too busy to look up and gaze at the stars.

Gifted Psychics

Mystic Bella is a pure psychic specializing in giving detailed, accurate, and honest answers to the questions perplexing you. She has over 190 reviews on Mysticsense.

Ask Selena is a Tarot reader specializing in matchmaking and other love readings. She has over 260 top-rated reviews.

Final Verdict

If you’re stuck on a budget and looking for the best online psychics, the everyday low prices at Mysticsense may be just what you need. But first, there’s the thrill of those first 5 minutes free.

8. California Psychics – Most Highly Screened Psychics Online

Pros

Intro packages for $1 per minute

Most highly screened psychics

The largest selection of readings online

Karma rewards offer ongoing promos

Informative Blog including a Psychic dictionary

Cons

No Video option

Site Overview

California Psychics was one of the first sites where you could get quality readings with some of the best online psychics.

That was in 1995.

Twenty-eight years later, they’re still going strong, which we would guess has much to do with their tradition of screening and accepting only the best psychics.

Features

Besides having the best psychics anywhere, California Psychics also has an extensive menu of readings. There’s everything from mediums and clairvoyants to readers who use tools such as Tarot, Astrology, Numerology, and more.

Once you pick a psychic with the highly detailed search filter, there are then 3 different 20-minute deals on a sliding scale that’ll fit any budget.

Plus, there’s a Karma Rewards program awarding discount points based on your paid readings, a free detailed birth chart, and a $20 credit just for signing up.

Gifted Psychics

Braxton is a clairaudient who specializes in love and relationships. He has done over 32,000 readings and is known for his straightforward reading style.

Janitha is a tarot reader with a compassionate style who specializes in love and relationships. She has done over 3,000 readings at California Psychics.

Final Verdict

The California Psychics screening process ensures you’ll find the quality you want if you want the best psychics.

Add a wide choice of readings, new customer discounts, and a Karmic Rewards program that gives returns on your readings, and it would make perfect sense to head to California Psychics.

What Is a Psychic Reading?

A psychic reading is when you consult someone with extrasensory or “psychic” abilities.

Psychic readings have existed as long as humanity, though with the advent of the internet, more people are consulting with psychics than ever before.

The best psychics can provide meaningful guidance and insight into many of life’s common problems, such as love, family situations, and even career matters.

What Makes a Psychic the “Best”?

The best psychics can get a real feel for the person they’re working with. That means they can tell an individual what they need to hear in a way that person can process it.

Aside from their psychic abilities, the best psychics also have superior people skills such as compassion, empathy, kindness, and honesty.

Psychic Qualifications and Certifications To Look For

You should check to see what your psychic’s background is by carefully looking at their site profile.

Customer reviews are the most important because they confirm that a reader can actually read and help people.

Claiming to be a generational psychic is okay, but there’s no guarantee a person is psychic because a family member was.

Being a member of a Gardnerian coven, a Santería house, or an organization like the Rosicrucians, where psychic development is taught, is also good.

There are also some esoteric schools that offer formal degrees in the psychic arts, like the Lily Dale Academy, and others that are credible. There are also online training programs offering quick, cheap certificates, but their legitimacy is questionable.

Online Psychic Readings vs. In-Person Readings

Back in the day, the only way to see the best psychics was by getting an in-person reading.

Today, online readings have provided an alternative way to work with the best psychics from the comfort of your home.

But which way is best? Let’s look.

In-person readings are more visceral, yet they are usually cash only, and you must travel wherever the psychic is.

The obvious advantages of online readings are comfort, convenience, and you can pay with a credit card.

The bottom line is that you should choose the form of reading that works best for you.

Different Types of Psychic Readings

Psychic readings are as old as humanity, with every culture in the world having unique beliefs and psychic lore.

Here are some of the most popular types of readings used by many of the best online psychics.

Love Readings

Love readings are when we ask the best online psychics to help us find new love or deal with the various complications and problems that can arise in a romantic relationship.

Tarot Readings

The Tarot is a deck of 78 picture cards often used by many of the best psychics to help answer questions about every type of human situation.

In the hands of the best psychics, the Tarot is a versatile oracle that can handle almost any question.

Numerology Readings

Numerology is a branch of esoteric knowledge that deals with the occult significance of numbers.

Some of the best psychics use numerology to better understand a person’s deeper character and what the coming month or year has in store for them.

Fortune Telling

Fortune telling is a general term to describe how the best psychics can predict things coming into a person’s life.

Some tools and techniques used by the best psychics for fortune telling are crystal balls, tea leaves, tarot cards, angel and oracle cards, and cowrie shells.

Astrology Readings

Astrology is the study of how the planets affect life on earth.

Astrology readings are a form of divination that can be put to different uses. For example, choosing the best time to plan an action or event or determining the compatibility of different people.

Dream Interpretation

Dream Interpretation is the analysis of the abstract stories and images we dream when we’re asleep.

Modern Psychology and the best online psychics agree that the symbols and narratives we dream reveal much about our subconscious challenges and creative potential.

Mediumship

Mediums are people who can communicate with dead or disembodied spirits.

The best psychics who are mediums are usually consulted by people who wish to reconnect with a departed loved one to try and find healing and closure from their grief.

How To Choose the Right Psychic for You

Choosing the right advisor from among the many available psychics can be overwhelming if you’ve never had a psychic reading.

Here are some valuable tips on how to filter through the best psychics to find the perfect one for you.

Define Your Needs and Goals

Here are some questions you need to ask yourself before the best psychics can begin to help you.

What do you want from your reading? Are you satisfied with your current life situation? If not, how much are you willing to change?

Are you open to the advice and guidance the best psychics can provide, even if you don’t understand it at first?

Thinking about things like this first can significantly enhance the quality of your reading experience.

Avoid Overly Grand Claims

While psychic abilities are real, sometimes the hype and showmanship surrounding psychics can be more about theater than reality.

Beware of overly inflated psychic claims about ancestral lineage, connections to higher beings, professed powers, and the like.

The best psychics are often humble about their gifts and will never try to hustle you.

Check Credentials and Experience

It’s standard for every psychic site to provide clear and informative profiles for their best psychics. These profiles should include things like a short bio, qualifications, experience, and services offered.

What Offers Do They Have?

Almost all the best online sites offer new customers free or discounted minutes, which can significantly reduce the price of your initial reading.

Some sites even offer rewards programs and periodic promotions that not only discount readings but also offer other perks.

Privacy and Confidentiality

None of the top sites allow readers to see your name or phone number during a reading.

If the site provides a transcript of the session, it’s usually done by the site without the reader’s involvement.

Likewise, your payment information is kept secret, with the readers getting paid by the site, so there’s no reason for them to see any of your financial info.

How Do You Get in Touch With a Psychic?

Readings with the best psychics are done via chat, phone, video, and email.

All the best psychic reading services offer chat and phone options, while only some offer video calls and email.

What Psychic Services Do They Have?

An established professional psychic site should offer readers that don’t use tools like clairvoyants, clairaudients, and clairsentients, as well as empaths and mediums,

Readings with tools should also be offered, like tarot, astrology, runes, crystal ball readings, fortune telling, numerology, and more.

A wide range of subjects, such as love, relationships, family, career, life path, and spiritual readings, should also be included.

Read Reviews and Testimonials

As with other services, customer reviews are a vital means of showing who the best psychics are by those who actually paid for the service.

Make sure to review the profiles of any psychics you’re interested in, giving special attention to their customer reviews.

Clarify Payment and Pricing

The best psychics charge by the minute, so make sure what the rate is before you get on the clock. When you’re discussing something important, time can go really fast.

Also, pay attention to free-minute deals; something like 3 minutes free can be very deceiving if you’ve never actually timed out 3 minutes to see how long it feels.

How To Get the Most Out of Your Psychic Reading

Even though your psychic will be the one working, there are several things you can do to get the most out of your psychic reading.

Here are a few tips to keep in mind.

Relax. A brief meditation would be good, or even some deep breathing exercises.

When you’re calm, prepare some questions ahead of time.

Check all your equipment. Tech glitches are real, so make sure everything works.

Don’t talk too much. Once you ask your question, listen and focus on the psychic’s response.

Common Misconceptions About Psychics

There are several common misconceptions about psychics that can lead to misunderstandings about their abilities and practices. It’s essential to approach these misconceptions with a critical and open mind. Here are some of the most common misconceptions:

Psychics can predict the future with certainty : Most psychics do not possess the ability to predict exact details of future events with a high degree of accuracy. Their insights are often more general and open to interpretation.

Psychics know everything about you : Psychics are not all-knowing beings. While some may have a heightened intuition or sensitivity to emotions and energies, they cannot access every detail of a person’s life or thoughts.

Psychics are the same as mediums : While both psychics and mediums deal with paranormal phenomena, they are not the same. Psychics claim to have extrasensory perception (ESP) that allows them to perceive information beyond the normal senses. In contrast, mediums claim to be able to communicate with the spirits of deceased individuals.

Psychics are 100% accurate : Psychic abilities can vary widely in accuracy and reliability. No psychic is 100% accurate all the time.

All psychics are frauds : While there have been cases of fraudulent psychics taking advantage of people’s vulnerability, not all psychics are frauds. Some genuinely believe in their abilities and aim to help others through their insights, even if the accuracy varies.

It’s crucial to approach claims of psychic abilities critically and skeptically while respecting individuals’ beliefs and experiences. If you’re interested in consulting a psychic, it’s advisable to research their reputation and reviews and to keep your expectations realistic.

Best Psychics Ranking Methodology

In our rankings for the best psychics, we comprised a list of the things that make up a great psychic site.

Here are some of the things we considered.

Years of Experience

With any activity, the longer you do it, the better you get at your craft and recognize what can go wrong ahead of time.

For both the best psychics and the sites they work on, their overall length of experience makes them better at what they do and more sensitive to what customers need.

Contact Methods

How you speak with the best psychics during a reading is essential. You need to be comfortable. That way, you will be most receptive to hearing and understanding your psychic’s advice.

All the sites we reviewed offer readings via chat and phone, while only some offered video and email readings.

Screening Process for Psychic Readers

Unfortunately, fake psychics still exist.

That’s why it is crucial that a psychic site tests its readers ahead of time. This is not only to ensure they’re hiring only the best psychics, but it also protects their customers from being the victim of a con artist.

Psychic Specialties Available

There are a million types of problems in the world. Therefore, a psychic site must be ready for its customers’ needs by offering a wide range of readings and subjects.

Satisfaction Guarantee

Even the best psychics can have a bad day. To both allow for this and protect their customers, all the top sites offer a satisfaction guarantee if your reading goes south.



In most cases, you will be refunded in time so that you can use it with another reader who is hopefully better for you.

Discounts and Promotions

Top psychic sites offer free or discounted minutes with their best psychics to encourage new business.

While these discounts are often just for new customers, many sites also offer ongoing promotional coupons and reward programs that will also give repeat customers a break.

Frequently Asked Questions on the Best Psychics

In this section, we answer commonly asked questions about the best psychics to help you make an informed decision.

Is a Psychic Reading Session Confidential?

Yes, readings with the best psychics are always confidential. The reader will never be aware of your identity or have access to any of your personal information.

During a video call, the reader will see and hear you, but they will have access to nothing else about you.

How Much Do Psychic Readings Cost?

Readings with the best psychics usually start as low as $0.99 per minute or less and can go as high as $19.99 per minute.

Do Psychics Have a Cancellation or Refund Policy?

Yes, most psychic sites have a refund policy in the form of a satisfaction guarantee. In many cases, this will include a refund of time to be used with another reader, though occasionally, a site will refund all or part of your money.

Do the Best Online Psychics Offer Free Services?

Yes, the best online psychics offer new customers free services through discounts or free minutes. Sometimes, the best psychics also offer free videos and articles through their site profile or the general articles section.

How Can You Tell a Psychic Reader Is Legitimate?

Here are a few ways to tell that a psychic is legitimate.

They don’t ask too many questions to pump you for info.

They don’t go off on tangents to run up time.

You feel an immediate connection to them.

They know things about you and others without you telling them.

Can I Record My Online Psychic Reading Section?

Yes, it is not only okay, but also recommended to record your psychic reading session to remind you of things you may forget.

How Do the Best Online Psychics Read You?

There are many ways the best psychics can read you. They can sense your overall energy, consult with their spirit guides or angels, or even use an oracle like the Tarot to stimulate their intuition.

What Questions Should I Ask During an Online Psychic Reading?

Here are some common questions the best psychics are often asked in readings.

Will I be successful if I remain at my current job?

Is the person I’m interested in romantically also interested in me?

What is the energy around my moving to another city?

How Should You Get Your Psychic Reading?

You should have your reading in whatever way is comfortable.

Phone or video reading is good if you like to talk and listen. Chat or email would be better if you prefer to type and read.

How Can I Contact a Psychic After a Reading Session?

After a psychic reading, you should only contact your reader through the site with either a review or a request for another appointment.

Never contact a reader outside the site to protect your identity and personal information.

Final Thoughts on Best Psychics

Getting your first online psychic reading is exciting. Hopefully, you’re now more familiar with what to expect.

If you’re ready to be guided through the maze of your life and even possibly enlightenment by real psychics, what are you waiting for?



Purple Garden is our top choice, but any of the sites we’ve listed here will be a great choice.

But remember, while psychic readings can be fun and enlightening, you should exercise sound judgment when considering what a psychic tells you.

