To help you pick the right site for you, we will be reviewing the top 12 online casino sites in the UK right now, with Grosvenor at the top.

Finding the best online casinos in the UK takes a lot more than merely looking at the size of their bonuses; you have the quality of casino games, security measures, customer support, and so much more to pay attention to.

Each casino has been verified according to benchmarks such as quality of online casino games, bonus fairness, and payment methods. This goes without saying — they're all fully licensed in the United Kingdom and legal for Brits to enjoy.

Let's see what we've got for you.

Best Online Casinos in the UK

Grosvenor : Best online casino in the UK overall

PlayOjo : Best for no-wagering bonuses

Mansion Casino : Best for high rollers

mFortune Casino : Best for casino bonuses

Magic Red : Best for online slots

Casino.com : Best for roulette

Sun Vegas : Best for Playtech slots

MrSpin : Best for bonus spins promotions

Casino Lab : Best casino design

Genesis : Best for online blackjack

FunBet : Best for live dealer games

Cashmo : Best no deposit bonus

1. Grosvenor — Best Online Casino in the UK Overall

Deposit £20 or more to receive a 100% match-up bonus of up to £20. Plus, you get to choose a £10 bonus on either a selection of Classic slot games or chosen Live Casino games. Bonus is subjected to Terms and Conditions and Wagering Requirements (4x for the £20 bonus and 10x for the £10 bonus). Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Low wagering requirements

650+ games

Sports betting available

Fast withdrawals

15+ game studios

Cons:

User interface needs improving

Grosvenor Casino offers the complete online casino package: You can bet on 650+ high-quality games and 30+ sports. And with its no-nonsense welcome bonus for new players and four mobile apps — we had no other choice but to crown Grosvenor Casino our number one pick.

Casino Games: 5/5

As mentioned, there are just over 650 casino games here in total. These include a good selection of roulette games like Lightning Roulette, 10p Roulette, European Roulette and the otherwise hard-to-find 100/1 Roulette.

Blackjack variants include Deal or No Deal Blackjack, Atlantic City Blackjack and 3-Hand Low Stake Blackjack. There are also a great bunch of live dealer games, with stakes ranging from £0.20 to £10,000+.

Lots of slots and jackpot games are available as well if you want to try your luck at winning a wad of money. The jackpots are separated into various categories, including Jackpot King, Mega Jackpots and Daily Jackpots.

You can also bet on sports in the sportsbook; in fact, Grosvenor’s sportsbook is one of the best sports betting sites in the UK, offering you to wager across thousands of daily markets. Live betting is available as well, although Grosvenor offers fairly low bet limits.

User Interface: 4/5

Grosvenor’s user interface is actually its weakest link, but it’s all design-wise — the functionality is still fantastic. For one, the “casinos” tab in the menu is a tad confusing because, instead of taking you to the online casino, it shows you information on Grosvenor’s land-based establishments.

Second, the banner at the top doesn’t disappear as you’re scrolling down, which is something they’ve done on purpose to help you access different categories easily, but all they did was take unnecessary space from your screen that’ll only bug you.

That said, while there’s no doubt that Grosvenor’s sombre colour palette won’t be for everyone, this is at least a professional-looking online casino. Beyond that, you’ll have plenty of categories to easily narrow down your favourite casino games.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

There are four payment methods available at Grosvenor Casino: PayPal, MasterCard, VISA, and PaySafeCard.

While this isn’t a huge selection of banking options, we feel it covers the most popular ones with UK players. What’s more, if you’re a Grosvenor Casino member, you can deposit and withdraw cash onsite at any one of their land-based clubs.

Withdrawal times are excellent, with Grosvenor making an effort in 2020 to reduce them significantly. Today, you can benefit from 3-hour withdrawals — considering your account is fully verified via ID.

Reputation: 5/5

Grosvenor Casino as a brand goes all the way back to the 1970s when a host of brick-and-mortar establishments were introduced around Britain. Plenty of those clubs exist to date, while the online version of Grosvenor Casino was launched in 2007.

Being part of such a famous gambling brand means that this British casino is easily one of the safest and most trustworthy in the UK today. Beyond that, Grosvenor is fully licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.

Misc: 4/5

We touched on the fact that there are four separate mobile apps earlier — there’s one app for the online casino, one for the live casino, one for the poker room, and one for the sportsbook.

Naturally, downloading and installing four separate apps can take up a lot of room on your mobile device, but you can also access the site in your mobile browser.

And if you become a Grosvenor Casino member, you’ll get to enjoy a raft of perks that can be enjoyed both online and in land-based clubs.

Explore all Grosvenor bonuses here

2. PlayOjo — Best No-Wagering Welcome Bonus of any UK Online Casino

1st deposit only. Extra Spins on Starburst worth 10p each. Free bingo games in Launch Pad room for players making a bingo cash wager. Excludes players in N.I. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

3,000+ games

No wagering welcome bonus

No withdrawal restrictions

High bet limits

Cons:

Welcome offer limited to bonus spins only

PlayOjo has only been around since 2017, but thanks to a popular TV ad — it’s become one of Britain’s most-loved online casinos.

With a no wagering welcome bonus that allows you to literally “break the bank,” as well as a stupendous selection of more than 3,000 games, it’s not hard to see why so many UK players have made PlayOjo their go-to gambling destination.

Casino Games: 5/5

With a whopping selection of more than 3,000 real money games, we will simply assume there’s something here for everyone.

Whether you like to play slots, jackpot slots, video poker, blackjack, baccarat, roulette, scratch cards, keno, board games, live games, or game shows — PlayOjo has covered pretty much all the bases. The only thing you can’t do here is bet on sports.

And yep — bingo is available for all the bingo lovers, with some of the games including Masked Singer UK Bingo, Disco Bingo and Bingo Blast. The pots aren’t always huge for these games, but it’s all about having fun, right?

You can also play Slingo at PlayOjo, while some of the game shows include Cash or Crash (live), Crazy Time, Monopoly (live) and Candy Land.

User Interface: 4.5/5

PlayOjo sports a very comfy and cosy aesthetic with bright pastel colours. It looks and feels inviting, and it should suit anyone who’s up for a bit of fun and doesn’t take online gambling too seriously. You should never take gambling seriously anyway.

This is also a really usable UK casino site, and we have to give major thumbs up to the PlayOjo team for adding in very useful innovations. For instance, when searching for games, you can see at a glance exactly how popular a game is, as well as its biggest win.

There are tons of categories to help you too, as well as an advanced search function.

Payment Methods: 4/5

PlayOjo offers a handful of banking options, including VISA, MasterCard, Trustly, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, PaySafeCard, and more.

It’s a fairly solid selection, and these are at least the most popular payment methods among UK players, as well as the most recognisable.

The minimum deposit is £10 and the minimum withdrawal is £20, and while PlayOjo says you should be prepared to wait 3-5 days for your withdrawal to process, we found in our experience that the time is much, much shorter than that.

However, most online casinos in the UK are late to the crypto party, so if you’re looking for the best Bitcoin casinos — you won’t find them here.

Reputation: 5/5

You might consider PlayOjo a fairly new casino, but it’s been around long enough to cement itself as one of the most popular UK online casinos. Licensed by the UK Gambling Commission and backed by reputable owners — we have zero issues where PlayOjo’s reputation is concerned.

The strong marketing campaign has further helped it become a hugely familiar and trusted iGaming brand.

Misc: 4/5

PlayOjo is one of the best UK casino sites to get started at because it kicks things off with an amazing no wagering welcome bonus. That’s right — you don’t have to complete any rollover requirements before taking home any bonus funds.

Not just that, but all of PlayOjo’s subsequent promos come with zero wagering requirements attached — and none of them limits you on how much you can win.

Claim PlayOJO’s no wagering bonus

3. Mansion Casino — Best UK Online Casino for High Rollers

New customers only. Minimum deposit £20, maximum bonus £200. Wager 40x before withdrawing. Game weighting applies. Max bonus betting limit - slots: £5, other games 10% of the bonus amount. Payment restrictions + full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

High bet limits

1,200+ games

19 years experience

35+ live dealer games

Cons:

No live chat

Whether you’re a recreational bettor who likes to play with small stakes or a high roller who wants to place bigger bets, Mansion Casino welcomes everyone.

Casino Games: 4.5/5

As just mentioned, Mansion Casino is home to over 1,250 casino games, 822 of which are slots, including a decent number of jackpot games like the Great Blue Jackpot and Pharaoh's Daughter.

Blackjack fans can choose from 10 variants, including Premium Blackjack and Free Chip Blackjack, and there’s also a good selection of roulette, poker and baccarat games here, for both recreational players and high rollers.

In the live casino, you can check out more than 30 high-quality games. The stakes vary from 10p to £5,000 max, which is perfectly suitable for both rookies and high-rollers. However, for some serious high-octane gaming session, you can play the Spread Bet Roulette — featuring a whopping maximum bet limit of £15,000.

User Interface: 4/5

There are two ways you can look at Mansion Casino’s user interface. On one hand, this is clearly a professionally-designed online casino that’s well-organized and practical. It’s easy to use, and everything is exactly where you expect it to be.

The black, white and red branding reinforces the idea that this is a serious UK casino site.

On the other hand, Mansion does look a tad dated and would benefit from an overhaul. It’s also fairly generic and — except for its logo and unique branding — looks pretty much like many other UK online casinos.

Still, it’s horses for courses. If you just want a reliable casino site, Mansion fits the bill.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

Mansion Casino currently features 8 different deposit and withdrawal options.

The full list of methods includes PayPal, VISA, MasterCard, PaySafeCard, Neteller, Maestro, VISA Electron, and Pay by Phone bill.

We reckon all the most popular UK payment methods are covered, while withdrawals are typically processed within 36 hours.

That said, Mansion claims on their website that they aim to complete all requests within 3 working days, so you might experience a delay if you request a withdrawal during the weekend.

Reputation: 5/5

Mansion Casino — which was launched in 2003 — is one of the biggest names in the UK online gambling industry. Formerly the shirt sponsor of Spurs, Mansion has over the years solidified its reputation based on excellent customer service, reliable payouts and state-of-the-art software.

Misc: 4/5

Speaking of customer service, it’s a tad disappointing that live chat isn’t available. However, we used the email service and found the customer support team to be prompt and super helpful.

There are also chat rooms available at Mansion on specific tables, as well as a mobile app.

Check out the Mansion Casino website

4. mFortune Casino — Best Bonuses of all Online Casinos in the UK

18+. Up to 45 (15p) extra spins. Spins awarded as bonus credit. 20x wagering requirements. Expires after 24 hours. Max withdrawal from bonus win £50. Please note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Exciting weekly promos

Huge daily jackpots

No deposit bonus

£3 minimum deposit

Cons:

No live casino games

Only one game studio

If you’re looking to take advantage of some epic bonuses at a UK online casino site, mFortune might be the one for you.

Besides a generous welcome offer with fair wagering requirements and a no deposit bonus, mFortune rewards regular players with daily and weekly specials, including prize draws, bonus spins and referral promotions.

Casino Games: 4/5

There are two reasons to consider mFortune. One is the aforementioned bonuses and promos; the second is the massive daily jackpots.

mFortune is home to jackpot games like Fair & Square, 3 Golden Wishes and Fabled Fortunes, all of which have jackpots worth over £400,000.

These games are just the tip of the iceberg, too, and the fun in joining mFortune Casino is that you can dip in and out of a variety of jackpot games as you chase the proverbial rainbow.

Naturally, you can also play a handful of table games here, such as the classics like roulette, video poker and blackjack, but it has to be said that progressive jackpots are the main focus here.

The only downside is the lack of live dealer games and software providers — all games at mFortune are currently powered exclusively by ITG.

User Interface: 4/5

Unlike most other top UK online casinos, there aren’t that many game categories to choose from at mFortune — which makes navigating all the easier.

In fact, there are just 3: slots, casino and bingo.

Having such a slender selection again allows you to get straight into things without having to keep searching for games.

The banking section is easy to find, too, as are the promos, and this UK casino site is on the whole super usable. Our only criticism is that there’s nothing really unique or original about it.

Payment Methods: 4/5

mFortune accepts a few banking options: MasterCard, VISA, PaySafeCard, PayPal, Pay by Phone, and Apple Pay.

Like many of our other top UK online casinos, the most popular methods with UK players are covered.

You will need to provide a government-issued ID before you can make a withdrawal (which is the case with all others), and while mFortune doesn’t state how long it will take to process a withdrawal — we found that the average time was less than 24 hours.

Reputation: 4/5

mFortune Casino has been around since 2007. It’s fully licensed in Great Britain, and it’s owned and operated by reputable iGaming company InTouch Games.

Over the years, it’s probably been in the shadow of some of the bigger UK online casino sites, but it’s also cemented its reputation as one of the best casino sites for bonuses and jackpots, and over the years has paid out millions in winnings.

Misc: 4/5

There’s an mFortune Casino mobile app available for anyone who prefers to play on the move. The minimum deposit, meanwhile, is just £3 for phone bill deposits and £5 via debit cards.

You can seek assistance via live chat, telephone, or email.

Explore mFortune Casino’s bonuses

5. Magic Red — Best UK Online Casino Site for Online Slots

New players only. 18+. Min deposit £20. Welcome package split over 3 deposits 35x wagering applies to match up bonus. Offer valid for 1 week. 100 spins split to 20 spins a day for 5 days. 50x wagering requirements apply to spins. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

750+ slot games

60+ blackjack variants

Generous welcome bonus

Easy to use website

Cons:

Slow withdrawals

With nearly 800 high-quality slots here, including popular titles like Book of Dead and the high RTP game Wolf of Gold — Magic Red is our top pick for slot games.

There are daily winners here, a generous welcome bonus, as well as a solid selection of table games.

Casino Games: 4/5

Magic Red is home to just over 1,300 real money games in total, with the greater bulk of this collection made up of slots.

We’ve already touched on some of the slot games you can play here, and with Magic Red adding new titles all the time, you’ll never be stuck for something to play. Some of the new games recently added include Red Hot Slingo and Fruit Gold 81, as well as Downton Abbey and Hot Hot Chili Pot.

Aside from the slots, recreational players can enjoy low-stakes games like 10p Roulette, while more serious bettors can try their luck at table games such as Vegas Single Deck Blackjack and Blackjack VIP (great for high rollers). 3D European Roulette, meanwhile, looks amazing.

However, while there are over 60 blackjack titles here, roulette fans will have to make do with less than 10 variants.

User Interface: 3/5

Magic Red’s user interface is simple but effective. The games are splashed all over the homepage, and you can easily switch between the online casino and the live casino.

The search function is hardly what we’d call advanced, but it should help you find what you’re looking for with little hassle.

And while there’s nothing that stands out in terms of the layout, look and feel, Magic Red is still functional and easy to navigate.

The only issue we had was the overly simple design and misplaced floating boxes of terms and conditions for certain bonuses, but this might just be a one-time issue.

Banking Options: 3/5

Magic Red lets you choose from 6 payment methods: VISA, MasterCard, PayPal, Instant Banking, Trustly, and PaySafeCard.

However, the withdrawal process can be slightly frustrating at times, with the casino site giving you 48 hours to cancel your withdrawal before it’s executed. This suggests withdrawal times are — relatively speaking — slower than average.

However, they also have a really transparent page that lets you see exactly how long each payment method takes to process a withdrawal. This should help you choose an option that’s right for you.

Reputation: 4.5/5

Magic Red was launched in 2014 by Global International LTD. It secured its license with the Malta Gaming Authority, and it's now nearing its tenth birthday; the high number of positive customer reviews is also worth noting.

Indeed, Magic Red is hailed as a safe and trustworthy UK online casino that always honours a payout.

Misc: 4/5

If you’re looking to place a “fairly” big bet, Magic Red has “relatively” high table limits. The biggest bet you can place is £15,000 on Speed Baccarat, but you can — of course — bet with just 10pence if you prefer.

See all the slots games at Magic Red

6. Casino.com — Best Roulette Variety of all UK Online Casinos

Hugely established UK casino site

1,400+ games

Over 800 slots

7. SunVegas — Best Playtech Slots in the UK

Over 900 games

Generous welcome bonus

Lots of jackpot slots

8. Mr Spin — Best Extra Spins Bonuses of all UK Casinos

Thousands of weekly bonus spins

Excellent loyalty program

Bingo available

9. Casino Lab — Best Design of any UK Online Casino

Over 1,800 games

Chat rooms

Huge daily jackpots

10. Genesis Casino — Best Blackjack Variety of all Online Casinos for Brits

High bet limits

Lucrative VIP program

70+ blackjack games

11. FunBet — Best Live Dealer Games Selection of any UK Online Casino

Sports betting available

90+ live dealer games

10 payment methods

12. Cashmo — Best No Deposit Bonus of all UK Online Casinos

Thousands of weekly bonus spins

Slots-focused casino

24/7 customer support

Ranking Methodology: How We Chose the Best UK Casino Sites

Casino games:

From classic casino table games to the best online slots and bingo, our UK online casinos cover all the bases when it comes to game selection. That said, each one specialises in different categories. For instance, mFortune has over 60 blackjack games, while PlayOjo has dozens of bingo games.

User interface:

We made sure to choose online casinos that look great and are easy to use, both in terms of their navigation and their overall UX. You won't find any slow-loading, awkwardly designed casino sites here. We also assessed the mobile functionality of each UK online casino, keeping in mind that you might want to play from your mobile device.

Payment methods:

All the online casinos in our list offer the most popular payment methods with UK players, including PayPal and debit cards, along with excellent withdrawal times.

Reputation:

We made sure to only choose reliable casinos, owned by experienced iGaming companies, and safe to use. British casinos with even the slightest negative history did not reach this list.

All about the Best Casinos in the UK

Are Casinos in the UK Safe to Use?

Online casino sites that are fully licensed and backed by reputable owners are trustworthy, and they typically have strong security measures (such as SSL encryption) to ensure a safe online gambling experience.

What is the UK Gambling Commission?

Online casinos can't operate in the United Kingdom until they've been approved by the UK Gambling Commission, which is responsible for regulating UK’s gambling laws. It’s basically the be-all and end-all of online gambling in Britain.

What Are Online Casino Bonuses?

Casino bonuses are rewards, such as a deposit bonus or bonus spins, that all the top online casinos push to customers — both old and new. They essentially give you the chance to play more real money games without having to risk too much of your own money.

Sometimes, they also include promotions like cashback, which is when you're refunded an X percentage of your losses.

You should always read the terms and conditions really carefully, too, so that you don't get caught out by things such as when the bonus funds expire, how much the bonus funds count towards your wagering requirement, and the maximum winning amount — and so on.

How Do I Make a Deposit at Online Casinos in the UK?

Making a deposit couldn't be any easier at UK online casinos. Just log in to your casino account and look for the Cashier or Deposit section. It should be clearly visible at the top of your screen or available once you access your profile icon.

Once you open it, you will see a breakdown of all deposit options and their respective limits. Choose your suitable deposit method, enter the required details along with the amount you wish to deposit and click “Deposit.” That’s pretty much it.

How Do I Choose the Best Online Casinos in the UK?

The easiest way is to check a review like ours that lists and reviews the best casino sites the UK has to offer according to strict criteria.

You can also read casino reviews written by existing customers, although it's worth saying that these don't always paint a super accurate picture of a casino site because every player's experience is so different.

However, once you've drawn up a shortlist of the best gambling sites, it's important to take a closer look at each one before you make a final decision. Things you could look at include the games (are your favourite games available?), the bonuses, the user interface, the payment methods and the customer support.

Comparing the Top-Rated Online Casino Sites in the UK

Here’s a brief rundown of all the primary features our top-reviewed UK online casinos have to offer:

Grosvenor : Over 650 high-quality slots, 30+ sports available, near-perfect reputation since 1970; deposit £20 play with £50 welcome bonus; overall score 99% . Full T&Cs apply.

PlayOjo : 3,000+ games available, no wagering requirements, a great choice for high-rollers; up to 50 extra spins welcome bonus; overall score 98% . Full T&Cs apply.

Mansion : Over 1,200 casino games, high bet limits suitable for high-rollers, excellent live casino selection; 100% match welcome bonus; overall score 96% . Full T&Cs apply.

mFortune : 60+ slots (many progressives), $3 minimum deposit suitable for low-stakes players; £10 no deposit bonus and 200% on first deposit; overall score 94% . Full T&Cs apply.

Magic Red: 1,300+ games, huge range of blackjack games, neatly-organized website; 100% up to £200 welcome bonus plus 100 spins; overall score 92% . Full T&Cs apply.

Getting Started at the Best Online Casinos in the UK

Creating an account and depositing money should be the least of your concerns; follow our simple guide below to get started at Grosvenor (shouldn’t be too different from other UK casino sites).

Step 1: Click the Join Button

Click the yellow Join button at the top of your screen

Enter your email address; click next

Create a username, password, PIN, and enter all the required personal information

Remember to set deposit limits

Click Register

Step 2: Claim a Bonus

On the next screen, click “ Yes Please ” to take advantage of Grosvenor’s welcome bonus

Read and accept the terms

Click Next

Step 3: Deposit

Click on Deposit at the top-right of your screen

Select from any of the available payment options

Enter the required details and the amount you wish to deposit

Click deposit; that’s all — you can now play for real money

Ready to Explore the Best Online Casino Sites in the UK?

We hope our list showcasing the best online casino sites in the UK right now helped you narrow down your search. Each UK online casino has been independently tested for its games, ease of use and reliability — you can rest assured they’re all great options.

Grosvenor Casino is the best casino site in the UK according to our benchmark-based approach, thanks to its generous bonuses and excellent selection of more than 650 online slots, in addition to one of the best sportsbooks you can find.

However, there are 11 more top-rated UK gambling sites for you to choose from.

Whatever your choice, we remind you to please gamble responsibly!

