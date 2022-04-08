When it comes to the best online casinos, players are spoiled for choice.

There are a number of excellent online casino sites that offer world-class online gambling, but just as many can trip you up with false promises, shady licensing, and low RTP casino games.

That’s why we’ve gone through dozens of the top online real money casinos - and we’re ready to spill the beans on who’s worth their weight in jackpot gold.

Let’s take a deeper look.

Best Online Casinos

1. Ignition Casino — Best Online Casino Overall

Pros

Amazing selection of games on offer

Lightning-fast payout times

Excellent bonuses and rewards

Low playthrough on first deposit bonus

Fantastic customer support

Cons

No e-wallet banking options

Ignition Casino can easily be described as one of the best online casinos with its fantastic offering of amazing games, bonuses and rewards, mobile compatibility, and banking features.

It's a simple yet well designed online casino site that offers a dedicated poker room, online casino, virtual sports and live dealer casino.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

Ignition Casino offers some of the most exciting casino games in the industry. They offer a dedicated poker room, an online casino with great online slots and table games, a fantastic virtual sports section and a superb live dealer casino.

Their software providers are from Real Time Gaming and Rival Gaming, two titans in the industry known for the quality of their games.

In the poker room they also have an anonymous tables section for those players that prefer to fly under the radar - as well as knockout tournaments which have gained some great traction with many players of different skill levels.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.7/5

When it comes to bonuses and rewards, Ignition Casino knows how to look after their new and existing players alike. On the welcome bonus front, they offer a 100% up to $1000 match, plus a further 100% up to $1000 poker welcome bonus for their fiat currency players.

Cryptocurrency players have a fantastic 150% up to $1500 welcome bonus plus a further 150% up to $1500 poker bonus to enjoy.

We love that there’s a low playthrough of just 25x here, the lowest in our list.

They also offer additional promotions such as their $10k Monthly Giveaway of crypto, their 200% tell a friend promotion, and their 100% weekly match bonus promotion.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

Ignition Casino offers fantastic mobile functionality even if they don’t have a dedicated downloadable app.

Their web browser is fully mobile adapted and everything from the layout and design to the mobile-optimized display is excellent and there is no lag whatsoever. We tested the mobile compatibility on both Android and iOS mobile devices and were impressed with both versions.

Banking: 4.6/5

Ignition likes to keep things simple, yet functional with their banking options. They offer credit and debit card options as well as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, bank wires, and checks as their suite of banking options.

We would like to see some handy e-wallets such as Neosurf, Neteller and Skrill in the not so distant future but for the most part, we like that they have included cryptocurrencies into their offering.

There are no fees on the cryptocurrency transactions but credit and debit cards, as well as bank wires and checks, do incur fees.

Misc: 4.7/5

Ignition Casino is one of those best online casino sites that blows you away with their fine offering of brilliant real money casino games. They opened their doors in 2016 and ever since, have gone from strength to strength with their amazing lineup and fantastic gameplay.

They also deliver nicely on the customer support front.

They have an extensive frequently asked questions section which is very in-depth and informative, however, should you still wish to contact their customer support you can do so via web form, live chat, and phone 24/7.

2. Red Dog Casino — Best Online Casino for Video Poker

Pros

Excellent video poker offerings

All games are offered in free play mode

Simple, easy to use interface

Excellent banking options

Cons

Limited selection of table games

With its simple layout and design, Red Dog Casino is a great online casino that is a pleasure to play. It starts with their world-class offering of video poker titles, though their online slots and specialty games are nothing to be ashamed of either.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

With just over 150 different games to play, Red Dog Casino is an online gambling site that won’t be breaking any games menu records, but consider it more of a quality over quantity thing. They offer everything from traditional online slots, to table games and more.

They have a number of speciality games that you will not find anywhere else on the internet and on the whole, their real money casino games are of exceptional quality.

We also really enjoyed Loose Deuces and All American Poker, two strong titles in a video poker-heavy casino games menu.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.7/5

Red Dog Casino is an online casino that offers excellent bonuses and rewards. On the welcome bonus front, they offer a fantastic 235% match deposit bonus plus 55 free spins on the game Paddy’s Lucky Forest.

Additionally, they have a number of reload bonus promotion offers which include a 120% up to $30, 135% up to $75, and 160% up to $150. Additionally, they constantly have new game promotions on the go.

Currently, their new game promotion includes 120 free spins on the game Thai Emerald.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

When it comes to their mobile functionality, Red Dog Casino delivers nicely with a fully adapted web browser. Red Dog Casino is one of the top real money online casinos when it comes to their mobile functionality because the whole layout and design is top-class.

The site is easy to navigate, super-responsive, and there is absolutely no lag whatsoever.

Banking: 4.8/5

Banking with Red Dog means rolling with one of the best casino cashiers out there. They seem to have thought of everyone and everything.

They have credit and debit card options as well as an e-wallet option with Neosurf and a few cryptocurrency options. You will find Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Tether.

Withdrawal options are slightly more limited with just credit and debit card options, bank wire and Bitcoin, however, there are no fees on withdrawals and the payout times are quite good with bank wire being the longest at 5 banking days.

Misc: 4.7/5

Red Dog Casino is one of the best online casino sites for players of all different skill levels who are looking for a simple, yet comprehensive offering of great online casino games.

The whole offering is very transparent and we especially like an online casino site that makes everything easy to find, which is exactly what Red Dog Casino does.

They also have built a solid reputation for great customer support and they answered our email within the hour, which is great. Should you need to get in touch with them, you can do so via email, live chat and phone.

3. Slots.lv — Best Online Casino Bonuses and Rewards

Pros

Incredibly generous bonuses and rewards

Free play version on all games

Excellent mobile functionality

Friendly and efficient customer support

Cons

Limited banking options

Slots.lv is one of those online casinos that knows how to keep things exciting and action-packed. Playing online casino games at Slots.lv is a simply great experience as they have so much to offer their players - starting with a simple and fun layout and design.

Game Selection: 4.2/5

With nearly 250 different games to play on Slots.lv, it is safe to say that this is one of those online casinos that will never leave you bored or with gameplay that is stale.

They are constantly updating the games they have on offer and you will almost always find a promotion or two on new games that they have added to their stable.

Players looking for awesome jackpots will not be disappointed at Slots.lv as it is one of those casinos that likes to pack a lot of punch into their jackpots.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.9/5

On the welcome bonus front, you can earn 200% up to $1000 plus a further 100% up to $500 on the next 8 deposits for their fiat currencies.

For cryptocurrency, they offer a fantastic 300% up to $1500 plus a further 150% up to $750 on the next 8 deposits. They also are currently running a live dealer promotion which has bumper extra cash earning opportunities.

Both online casino bonuses for first timers have a respectable 35x playthrough.

Additionally, you will find many reload and loyalty programs available so it is always a good idea to check their site to see what promotions they have ongoing.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

We absolutely love the mobile functionality at Slots.lv. They have a great fully mobile adapted web browser that is exceptionally well laid out and easy to navigate. The responsiveness of the site is fantastic and you will find absolutely no lag or freezing of any kind.

We tested the site on both Android and iOS mobile devices of varying qualities and were impressed with the optimization on both versions.

Banking: 4.6/5

When it comes to their banking options, Slots.lv does a great job of providing a decent array of different banking options, even if they are a little light on the e-wallet side.

They offer everything from credit and debit cards to bank wire transfer, direct and fast bank transfer, money transfer and check by courier.

Payouts are quite quick here if you take the cryptocurrency route (24 hours) and the fiat options aren’t bad either, with about a 72 hour turnaround time.

Misc: 4.7/5

Of all the online casinos tested, we find ourselves coming back to Slots.lv more and more because they have a sensational offering that just keeps on getting better and better.

They opened their doors way back in 1999 so they know a thing or two about casino gambling online and you can see they take what they do seriously.

They also offer a great customer support experience and should you need to contact them, you can do so 24/7 via email, live chat and telephone.

4. BitStarz — Best Game Variety of any Casino Site

Pros

More than 3500 real money casino games on offer

Free play versions available

Excellent banking options

Excellent mobile compatibility

Cons

No fiat currencies offered

We cannot recommend BitStarz enough, being one of the best Bitcoin casinos in the world. In fact, if it offered fiat currency to all countries we may have named it our favorite online casino overall. They have a sublime offering with an almost limitless number of great casino games.

Game Selection: 4.9/5

BitStarz is the king of game selection of all the real money gambling sites. Their casino site is not only jam-packed in terms of volume, but the quality of their gameplay is also outstanding.

They offer everything from traditional online slots and table games to a great live dealer casino and some pretty awesome jackpots and tournaments.

They have partnered with some of the best software providers in the industry and the quality of the graphics and animations is next level. Additionally, they have a “hot and cold” slots feature which tells you which slots games are paying out at the moment.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.7/5

They offer an immediate welcome perk of 20 free spins just for signing up and have a further 100% up to 1 BTC welcome deposit bonus for new players. In total, the welcome package spread out over your first four deposits could total 5 BTC before all is said and done.

Additionally, they have ongoing Slot Wars and Table Games Wars where players can earn cash prizes and free spins on a weekly basis.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

When it comes to the mobile compatibility on BitStarz, players are spoilt with the fantastic offering of excellent mobile functionality.

Everything from the layout and design, mobile-optimized display and site responsiveness is on point and we love how easy the mobile adapted site is to navigate.

The site just looks steps ahead of all its competitors with its amazing graphics and animations and best of all, we found no pesky freezes or lags.

Banking: 4.8/5

Contrary to our other gambling sites, being a crypto casino first and foremost means Bitcoin is king here.

That said, depending on your country BitStarz offers traditional credit and debit card options as well as e-wallets such as Neteller, Skrill, ComePay, Trustly, and iDeal.

There are some fees attached to their banking transactions but the good news is that their payouts are pretty speedy with most paying out either instantly (crypto) or within 3 banking days (fiat).

Misc: 4.7/5

BitStarz’ offering is first-class from their amazing selection of games on offer and their amazing rewards to their great mobile functionality and banking options.

Additionally, they set the standard for customer service in the industry and make a big deal of their “Support Heroes” who do an amazing job of sorting out any issues you may encounter.

Should you wish to contact their customer support, you can do so via live chat, social media, email and telephone support.

5. Bovada — Best Online Casino for Betting

Pros

Amazing sports betting options

Excellent customer support

Good selection of real money casino games

Strong brand and reputation

Cons

Fees for depositing with credit cards

Bovada is one of the top online casinos with a strong reputation built over the years for excellent gameplay. The quality of their sportsbook and casino games is excellent and we have definitely found ourselves spending much more time at Bovada than we had initially intended to.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

Bovada may be one of the top real money online casinos for a number of reasons but the game selection and quality of their gameplay have to be one of the best reasons. Their offering is divided into five categories; sports, casino, live dealer casino, poker, and horses.

The simplistic layout and design of their offering makes things easy to navigate from one section to the other, and you would be hard-pressed to find better betting odds than on Bovada’s sportsbook.

They cater to a number of sporting markets and everything is perfectly laid out to ensure you have no problem navigating their site.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.6/5

Bovada offers great bonuses and rewards to their new players and also rolls out the red carpet for their existing players by way of reload promotions.

On the welcome bonus front, for fiat currencies they offer 100% up to a $1000 match, redeemable three times for a $3000 total.

For cryptocurrencies, they offer an even better 125% up to $1250, also redeemable three times up to $3750.

They also have numerous other promotions such as their $275 refer a friend bonus where players can earn extra cash for every new player they refer.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

One thing we like about Bovada is the simple design and calming look and feel of their user interface and this translates well into their mobile functionality.

They even have some mobile-exclusive games that are a breeze to play. We think Bovada has done an amazing job with their mobile functionality, and this is one app that we visit regularly for our sports betting gameplay.

Banking: 4.7/5

Bovada serves up excellent banking options and with the exception of their credit and debit card transactions (5.9%), their banking options are completely free of all fees.

They offer credit and debit cards as well as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Litecoin, Ethereum, player transfers, vouchers, bank wires, MatchPay and check by courier.

An additional plus is that their payout times are lightning quick with most transaction options being available within 24 hours.

Misc: 4.7/5

Bovada is known as one of the top online casinos for a reason as it has been consistent in delivering great gameplay over the years. Gambling online at Bovada is easy, convenient and action-packed whether you are looking for online casino games or a great online sportsbook.

Over and above their excellent number of great features, they also have a fantastic customer support team who are available via email and live chat. It is worth mentioning that they answered our email within 2 hours.

Best Online Casinos Runners Up:

How We Ranked the Best Real Money Online Casinos

Game Selection

It is important when choosing a great online casino to find a gambling site that has a decent selection of good quality games on offer to avoid players from becoming bored or games from becoming stale.

Bonuses and Rewards

Bonuses and rewards are an online casino’s way of incentivising new players and building customer loyalty. It is always recommended to find a new online casino that offers a nice welcome package to their new players because free money is, after all, free money.

Mobile Compatibility

We are an ever on the go society that is turning more and more to mobile platforms for our online gambling fixes. As such, it is always a good idea to find the best online casino that offers great mobile functionality whether by a dedicated downloadable app or mobile adapted browser.

Banking

It is always important for great online casinos to offer a wide array of different banking options to their players to make depositing a breeze. By the same token, we also look for top online casinos who offer quick payouts so you can get potential winnings into your hands quicker.

Top Online Casinos - FAQ

What is the Legal Gambling Age?

Again, this answer depends on where you are gambling in the world. In most countries players have to be over the age of 18, however, there are many countries where the legal gambling age is 21.

It is always important to check with your local laws to ensure you are within the legal gambling age at online gambling sites.

Are Online Casinos Fair?

All reputable casinos use Random Number Generators (RNGs) to ensure game fairness.

RNGs are programs that casinos use to randomly generate their numbers to ensure fairness, and these RNGs are certified by third parties such as Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) or e-Commerce and Online Gaming Regulation and Assurance (eCOGRA).

Do I Need to Download Any Software to Play Online Casino Games?

No. Almost all casinos operate through a flash browser and do not require any downloads in order to enjoy the gameplay. That being said, many casinos have excellent mobile apps which you can download onto your phone to enjoy mobile gaming.

Can I Play at Online Casinos for Free?

Most casinos offer their players the opportunity to test out their real money games with a free play version. This can typically be found by hovering your mouse over your game of choice and opting for the ‘free play’ or ‘practice’ versions.

How Do I Know If I Have a Gambling Problem?

It is always important to remember that you should never gamble with more than you can afford to lose at online casinos, nor should you spend more hours than is healthy gambling online.

If you suspect you have a problem it is a good idea to contact your local responsible gambling authority or the International Centre for Responsible Gambling at info@icrg.org. Here you can utilize many free gambling addiction resources.

How Do I Choose the Best Online Gambling Sites for me?

Choosing the best casino for you comes down to a question of personal choice but as long as you stick to reputable casinos, such as those listed in this review, there is no reason why you shouldn’t try two or three casinos to see which one fits your requirements best.

How to Get Started at the Best Online Casinos

It has been a deep dive in our list of top online casinos, but we want to break things down for you in a simplistic way by showing you how to sign up at our top choice: Ignition Casino.

Here’s how to get started:

Sign up for a new account

Go to ignitioncasino.eu and click “join” in the top right-hand corner.

Enter in your personal details and click “register”.

Check your email

Check your email inbox. Remember to check your spam or junk folder.

Verify your email by clicking the link.

Log in and Play

You’ll be directed back to the homepage, where you can log in with your details.

Go to the cashier and follow prompts to deposit money

Did You Find the Best Online Casinos?

When it comes to finding the best online real money casinos, it comes down to a question of personal choice. Some may prefer the overall excellence of Ignition while others look for the incredible game selection of BitStarz or the amazing bonuses and rewards of Slots.lv.

One thing is for sure, it pays to spend a bit of time at each casino testing out each site to find what it is that you are looking for.

Whatever gambling site you decide on, please gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: As a rule of thumb, we always emphasize the riskiness of gambling and why it should never be seen as an activity to solve your financial problems. The saying "the house always wins" isn't just a catchphrase as it should help shape your wagering adventure.

Are you suffering from a gambling problem, or do you know someone that does? If so, it's crucial to call the National Gambling Helpline without further ado at 1-800-522-4700 to seek help from one of the numerous advisors. Speaking to these professionals is instrumental in making gambling a safe venture for you and your loved one. You also have to be aware that online casino sites and other related products are for those aged 18 and above.

Several online casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you might want to go through your jurisdiction's local laws and rules to have an idea of online gambling's legality. Since our reviews are unbiased and geared towards regular players' needs, we may receive a commission for casino site features. However, this doesn't affect our online casino ranking as we always make concerted efforts to bring to you sites that deliver a wholesome casino experience at all times.

If you'd like some top-notch information that focuses on gambling and everything in-between, check out these organizations:

