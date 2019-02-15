Berkshire trims Apple stake; adds SunCor, Red Hat

By Jonathan Stempel

(Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Thursday it has trimmed its stake in iPhone maker Apple Inc, which is its largest stock investment, and added positions in SunCor Energy Inc and Red Hat Inc.

The investments were disclosed in a regulatory filing detailing Berkshire's U.S.-listed stocks as of Dec. 31.

Berkshire's Apple stake fell to about 249.6 million shares from 252.5 million three months earlier.

Stock prices often move as a result of Berkshire's disclosing new or significantly altered stakes.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel

