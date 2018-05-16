Berkshire Hathaway doubles Teva bet, confirms Apple purchases

(Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Tuesday said it has more than doubled its investment in generic drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd , and confirmed it has become Apple Inc's second-largest shareholder.

Berkshire said it owned about 40.5 million Teva American depositary receipts (ADRs) worth about $693 million as of March 31, up from 18.9 million ADRs three months earlier.

The disclosure was made in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission detailing Berkshire's U.S.-listed stock holdings as of March 31.

Berkshire also said it boosted its Apple stake to about 239.6 million shares worth more than $40 billion as of March 31, up from 165.3 million shares three months earlier.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, editing by G Crosse)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.