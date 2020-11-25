Bengaluru based space-tech startup Astrogate Labs bags Pre-Series A funding led by Speciale Invest

Speciale Invest joined by Anicut Angel Fund and others as it pitches in into Astrogate Labs' vision of space heritage and more.

Astrogate Labs, a Bengaluru based space-tech startup founded by Nitish Singh and Kedlaya in 2017 raised a confidential amount of funds in its Pre-Series A funding round led by Speciale Invest on 24 November. The funding round also saw participation from Anicut Angel Fund, SuprValue.vc and existing investor FirstCheque.vc. The company aims to use the funds to launch its flight terminals into space to achieve its bigger goal of building an entire chain of optical communication systems. Astrogate plans to build space heritage in 2021.

Commenting on the fundraise, Nitish Singh, co-founder and CEO, Astrogate Labs said, “Our focus has been and continues to be on solving the space communication bottleneck. The current fundraiser is a validation of our vision. We are overwhelmed by the trust our investors have shown in us.”

“Currently, space systems largely rely on RF protocols for interplanetary, inter-satellite and space-to-ground communication. RF works but is both limiting on bandwidth and expensive. We are excited to partner with Astrogate Labs, which we believe is disrupting the small satellite communication market – by increasing bandwidth 10x+ and reducing cost 10x+. The team has a unique mix of domain strength and tenacity that will get them to space,” said Vishesh Rajaram, managing partner, Speciale Invest.