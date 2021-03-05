Benchmark indices end in red for second consecutive day: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank among top losers at BSE Sensex

The top five gainers at the BSE were ONGC, Maruti Suzuki, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Nestle India, and UltraTech Cement

The benchmark indices ended in red for the second consecutive day, falling below 1 percent on Friday. The BSE Sensex closed below the 50,500 mark while the NSE Nifty ended below 15,000.

The Sensex closed at 50,405.32, falling by 440.76 points or 0.87 percent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended lower at 14,938.10, down by 142.65 points or 0.95 percent.

Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty Auto index fell over 0.84 percent or 88.75 points to close at 10,537.00. Following the same trend, the Nifty IT index fell by 1.57 percent or 402.25 points to close at 25,229.65. Nifty FMCG, too, lost 0.25 percent or 83.50 points to end at 33,360.30 and Nifty Pharma declined 1.29 per cent to close at 12,192.75.

The top five gainers at the BSE were ONGC, Maruti Suzuki, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Nestle India, and UltraTech Cement, while the top losers were HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Housing Development Finance Corporation, Axis Bank and State Bank of India.

In Nifty, the top five losers were IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, UPL, Wipro and Tata steel, while gainers included ONGC, Maruti Suzuki, GAIL, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Hero MotoCorp.

Here are 10 stocks that moved the most on 5 March:

Reliance Industries: The stocks closed at Rs 2,178.55, up by 1.60 percent after the news that the company will cover COVID-19 vaccination costs of its employees and families.

ONGC: The stock ended at Rs 114.90, gaining over 1.95 percent as the global oil prices jumped more than $1 a barrel.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The stocks rallied 1.24 percent to close at Rs 1,921.00 after the information that an MoU has been signed by the bank with the Indian Army to handle the salary account of the Indian army personnel.

Maruti Suzuki: The stock rose by 1.60 percent to close at Rs 7,247.80.

IndusInd Bank: The stock of the bank declined 4.79 percent to close at Rs 1,039.75.

State Bank of India: The stocks of the bank fell 3.03 percent to end at Rs 383.30.

Dr Reddy: The stock ended at Rs 4,489.40 witnessing a fall of over 1.86 percent.

NTPC: The share price fell 1.85 per cent and ended at Rs 108.75.

ICICI Bank: The stock was down by 1.80 per cent and ended at Rs 609.70.

Tata Motors: Shares of the company fell 3.80 percent to close at 326.30 on NSE due to the comment made by the company's Chairman on no Tesla deal and lower sales of JLR.