You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

BEML, HEC sign pact for making mining equipment; to leverage each other's capabilities

Business Press Trust of India Jul 31, 2018 10:02:26 IST

Kolkata: Two public sector units -- BEML and Heavy Engineering Corporation Ltd (HEC) -- signed a MoU to produce heavy mining equipment leveraging the capabilities of each other.

"The MoU will result into additional Rs 150-200 crore revenue for both PSUs. The collaboration will entail re-entering rope shovels and walking draglines manufacturing with higher indigenisation " BEML chairman and managing director D K Hota said after signing the pact.

BEML had not participated in tenders for the last 3-4 years in these two products, officials said.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

HEC chairman and managing director Avijit Ghosh said the purpose is to leverage manufacturing capabilities of each other in order to bring down delivery time, reduce working capital and create the capability for high capacity equipment to meet the growing demand. He said the mining products could be co-branded.

At a time when around 78 percent of mining equipment is imported, such tie-up will push 'Make in India' initiative, officials said.

Coal India is a major client for this mining equipment and its chairman and managing director A K Jha was present on the occasion.

Ramping up coal production to 1 billion tonne in 3-4 years is not possible without indegenous equipment. In FY'18, coal production was 567 million tonne.


Updated Date: Jul 31, 2018 10:02 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores