Beiersdorf launches new strategy programme with investments

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Nivea skin cream maker Beiersdorf announced on Tuesday it would make additional investments of up to 80 million euros ($91 million) a year in its consumer business segment.
"Our entire business model needs timely adaptation due to new market realities and fast-changing technology developments," said Chief Executive Officer Stefan De Loecker.
"This requires first and foremost higher investments."
(Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by David Evans)
Updated Date: Feb 27, 2019 01:06:10 IST